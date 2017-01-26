Comstock +17% after announcing 47% increase in proved reserves

Comstock Resources (CRK +16.6% ) powers higher after saying its year-end 2016 proved oil and natural gas reserves totaled 7.3M barrels of crude oil and 872B cf of natural gas.

CRK says it was able to replace its production by 667% and grow its proved reserves by 47% in 2016; of the proved reserves at year-end, 40% are classified as proved developed and 98% are operated by the company.

CRK credits the growth in proved reserves to its successful Haynesville shale drilling program and improvement in its financial condition resulting from the debt exchange offer completed in September.

CRK also says it produced 62B cfe, or 169M cfe/day, during 2016.