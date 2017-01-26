Consumer Edge Research previews Costco

Consumer Edge Research analyst David Schick weighs in on Overweight-rated Costco (COST +0.1% ) ahead of next week's report on January sales.

"We expect +4% headline comp, after +2% on average the last three months. We model a flat impact from f/x and +175 bp impact from gas."

"We model +2% core U.S. comp, after averaging +2% for the last three months, driving a +4% total U.S. comp (after averaging +2% comp for the last three months)."

The firm raises its Q1 EPS forecast to $1.36 vs. $1.35 consensus and FY17 EPS view to $6.04 vs. $5.92 consensus.