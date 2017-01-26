Hopes for Constitution Pipeline revived amid U.S. policy shift

Backers of the proposed $875M Constitution Pipeline to carry gas from the Marcellus Shale to northeastern markets say a shift in U.S. environmental policy gives them new support in their three-year-long quest to build the pipeline.
A pipeline spokesperson says the federal policy shift is encouraging but will not clear the way for the project, as the project has awaited permits for more than two years from New York state environmental regulators.
Constitution Pipeline is a joint venture involving Williams Cos. (WMB +0.4%), Cabot Oil and Gas (COG +0.1%), WGL Holdings (WGL +2.9%) and Piedmont Natural Gas, which was acquired by Duke Energy (DUK -0.3%) in October.
