Prudential: Employees fired for improper conduct

To review, three now-former employees of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) brought a wrongful-dismissal suit late last year, saying they were fired for investigating the connection of Prudential products and the Wells Fargo fake account opening scandal. Prudential last month suspended sales of its policies through Wells Fargo.

Responding in court, Prudential says the three were let go for inappropriate conduct having nothing to do with the Wells Fargo review. The trio, says Prudential, coordinated to undermine colleagues for the purposes of advancing their own careers.