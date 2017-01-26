Sky absorbs higher soccer costs that ding profits

Pay TV group Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) is up 0.5% in U.S. trading after first-half earnings where operating profits were crimped 9% by rising costs to broadcast soccer.

The company's in the midst of a buyout bid from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA), which owns 39% and has proposed to buy the rest.

Sky revenues were up 12.1%; in constant currency, they rose 6%.

"Across the half we have continued to drive customer and product growth in all our markets, adding over 500,000 new customers -- faster growth than last year -- and selling 2M products," says Group Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch. "That means, in the past three years and since the Skys have come together, we've now added 2.5M customers and total products are up almost 25%.

"This has resulted in sector-leading revenue growth of 6% which we've achieved despite some pressure on discretionary consumer spending across Europe and a decline in the UK advertising market."

First half profits of £679M were down £65M despite taking on an additional £314M in Premier League costs, he said, "highlighting the strength of our underlying financial performance."