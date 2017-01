Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) is down 9% to drop below $8 for the first time since the Kmart-Sears merger in 2004.

The mix of news on the department store chain is less than inspiring. Fitch Ratings cuts its rating on unsecured notes to C from CC. The firm expects a Sears cash burn of $1.6B this year and once again sees the need for Sears to raise money.

The company also ended up at the top of a Bloomberg Intelligence list of retailers with the highest risk of bankruptcy.

Fitch Ratings press release