Airbnb reported profitable in H2 2016

Airbnb (Private:AIRB) is further said to continue to operate at profit within 2017 prior to interest, taxes and amortization, notable among high-value startups which often find profitability elusive as they seek to rapidly expand. Uber (Private:UBER), for example, is cited to have registered approximately $3B in losses for 2016 on an estimated $5.5B+ in revenue as it grows around the world.

Revenues at Airbnb are also claimed to have risen 80% within 2016, with the $3.1B in funding it's raised still predominantly intact.

Full report [Bloomberg]

The $99 Billion Idea: How Uber and Airbnb Won [Bloomberg Businessweek]