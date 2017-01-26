Alphabet -2.94%/-2.67%; Q4 2016 EPS below estimates, higher expense and tax attributed

Q4 2016 Results – revenue $26.06B (+22% Y/Y, +16% Q/Q, $830M above estimates ), EPS $9.36 ( $0.26 below estimates ), operating income $8.485B (vs. $6.816B Y/Y), operating margin 33% (vs. 32% Y/Y), net income $6.593B (vs. $6.043B Y/Y), diluted shares 700,221 (vs. 697,025 Y/Y)

Costs and expenses – cost of revenues $10.661B (vs. $8.188B Y/Y), operating expenses $8.764B (vs. $7.761B Y/Y), SBC expense $1.846B (vs. $1.436B Y/Y), SBC related tax benefits -$586M (vs. -$316M Y/Y), depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges $1.687B (vs. $1.404B Y/Y)

Supplemental information – cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $86.333B (vs. $73.066B Y/Y), net cash provided by operating activities $9.413B (vs. $6.609B Y/Y), capital expenditures $3.078B (vs. $2.102B Y/Y), free cash flow $6.335B (vs. $4.507B Y/Y), effective tax rate 22% (vs. 5% Y/Y), headcount 72,053 (vs. 61,814 Y/Y)

Segments – Google (revenue $25.802B [vs. $21.179B Y/Y], operating income $7.883B [vs. $6.744B Y/Y]), Other Bets (revenue $262M [vs. $150M Y/Y], operating loss $1.088BM [vs. $1.213B Y/Y])

Google segment summary – Google properties $17.968B (+20% Y/Y), Google Network Members' properties $4.431B (+7% Y/Y), Google advertising revenues $22.399B (+17% Y/Y), Google other revenues $3.403B (+62% Y/Y), Google segment revenues $25.802B (+22% Y/Y); Paid clicks and cost-per-click information (unaudited) – Aggregate paid clicks +36% Y/Y, +20% Q/Q; Paid clicks on Google properties +43% Y/Y, 23% Q/Q; Paid clicks on Google Network Members' properties +7% Y/Y, +6% Q/Q; Aggregate cost-per-click -15% Y/Y, -9% Q/Q; Cost-per-click on Google properties -16% Y/Y, -11% Q/Q; Cost-per-click on Google Network Members' properties -19% Y/Y, 0% Q/Q; Traffic acquisition costs [TAC] and operating income – TAC to Google Network Members $3.082B (vs. $2.864B Y/Y), TAC to Google Network Members as % of Google Network Members' properties revenues $70% (vs. 69% Y/Y), TAC to distribution partners $1.766B (vs. $1.191B Y/Y), TAC to distribution partners as % of Google properties revenues 10% (vs. 8% Y/Y), Total TAC $4.848B (vs. $4.055B Y/Y), Total TAC $4.848B (vs. $4.055B Y/Y), Total TAC as % of Google advertising revenues 22% (vs. 21% Y/Y), operating income $7.883B (vs. $6.744B Y/Y), SBC expense $1.653B (vs. $1.278B Y/Y), operating income, excluding SBC expense $9.536B (vs. $8.022B Y/Y); Supplemental information – capital expenditures $2.888B (vs. $1.787B Y/Y), depreciation, amortization, and impairment $1.586B (vs. $1.313B Y/Y)

Other Bets summary – Other Bets revenues $262M (vs. $150M Y/Y), operating loss -$1.088B (vs. $1.213B Y/Y), SBC expense $161M (vs. $131M Y/Y), operating loss, excluding SBC expense -$927M (vs. -$1.082B Y/Y), capital expenditures $504M (vs. $193M Y/Y), depreciation, amortization, and impairment $101M (vs. $70M Y/Y)

Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat: “Our growth in the fourth quarter was exceptional -- with revenues up 22% year on year and 24% on a constant currency basis. This performance was led by mobile search and YouTube. We’re seeing great momentum in Google’s newer investment areas and ongoing strong progress in Other Bets.”

