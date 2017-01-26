Microsoft Q2 2017 above expectations, Azure +93%; shares +0.28%

Q2 2017 results – revenue $26.07B ( $790M above estimates ), EPS $0.83 ( $0.04 above estimates ), operating income $8.2B, net income $6.5B, repurchases and dividends $6.5B

Segment revenues – Productivity and Business Processes $7.4B (+10%) [Office commercial products and cloud services revenue +5%, Office consumer products and cloud services +22%, Dynamics products and cloud services +7%, LinkedIn $228M]; Intelligent Cloud $6.9B (+8%) [Server products and cloud services +12%, Azure +93%, Enterprise Services -4%]; More Personal Computing $11.8B (-5%) [Windows OEM +5%, Windows commercial products and cloud services +5%, Search advertising excluding traffic acquisition costs +10%, Gaming -3%]

LinkedIn contribution – revenue $228M, operating income -$201M, net income -$100M, EPS -$0.01

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella: “Our customers are seeing greater value and opportunity as we partner with them through their digital transformation. Accelerating advancements in AI across our platforms and services will provide further opportunity to drive growth in the Microsoft Cloud.”

After hours – Shares initially near 2% decline , at present +0.28% and holding all-time high levels.

Conference call (outlook forthcoming)

Press release