Intel +0.35%; Q4 2016, Q1 outlook over expectations

Q4 2016 results – revenue $16.4B (+10% Y/Y, $650M above estimates ), EPS $0.79 ( $0.04 above estimates ), operating income $4.9B, net income $3.9B, cash from operations $8.2B, paid dividends $1.2B, share repurchase $533M (15M shares)

Segment revenues – Client Computing Group $9.1B (+4% Y/Y), Data Center Group $4.7B (+8% Y/Y), Internet of Things Group $726B (+16% Y/Y), Non-Volatile Memory Solution Group $816M (+25% Y/Y), Intel Security Group $550M (+7% Y/Y), Programmable Solutions Group $420M

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $14.8B (+/-$500M; consensus $14.53B), EPS $0.65 (+/- 5 cents; consensus $0.61), gross margin 63% (+/- a couple percentage points), R&D plus MG&A spending $5.3B, restructuring and other charges $0, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in operating expenses $0, impact of equity investments and interest and other, net, -$50M, depreciation $1.6B, operating income $4.1B, tax rate 22%

FY 2017 projections – revenue unchanged at $59.4B (consensus $60.91B), EPS $2.80 (+/- 5%; consensus $2.81), gross margin 63% (+/- a couple percentage points), R&D plus MG&A spending $20.5B (+/-$400M), restructuring and other charges $0, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in operating expenses $0, depreciation $7B (+/-$200M), operating income $17.1B, tax rate 22%, full-year capital spending $12B (+/-$500M)

Restructuring and other charges forecast – Unchanged, expected at $2.3B. Approximately $1.9B realized in 2016.t

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich: "The fourth quarter was a terrific finish to a record-setting and transformative year for Intel. In 2016, we took important steps to accelerate our strategy and refocus our resources while also launching exciting new products, successfully integrating Altera, and investing in growth opportunities. I’m pleased with our 2016 performance and confident in our future."

After hours – Shares gain as much as 2% , though at this point have retraced to +0.35% .

