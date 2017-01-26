VMware +4.24%; Q4 2016 over projections, new $1.2B buyback authorized

Q4 2016 results – revenue $2.03B (+8.6% Y/Y, $40M above estimates ), EPS $1.43 ( $0.03 above estimates ), net income $597M (vs. $534M Y/Y), operating income $747M (+14% Y/Y), operating cash flows $463M, free cash flows $419M

Segment revenues – License $887M (+7.5% Y/Y), Software maintenance $987M (+9.6% Y/Y), Professional services $158M (+11.3% Y/Y)

Share repurchase – Additional $1.2B authorized through the end of fiscal year 2018 (February 2, 2018). Ongoing program is for $500M, authorized in December 2017.

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $1.675B-$1.725B (consensus $1.69), EPS $0.93-$0.96 (consensus $0.96)

VMware (NYSE:VMW) CEO Pat Gelsinger: "Q4 closed out a strong fiscal 2016 and was one of the most balanced quarters for VMware in years. We're very pleased with our strong product momentum and customer enthusiasm for our Cloud strategy. We believe we have the world's most complete and capable hybrid cloud architecture, uniquely offering customers freedom and control in their infrastructure decisions."

