Forward View cautious on Nike

Forward View initiates coverage on Nike (NKE -0.3% ) with a Hold rating and $55 price target.

"Forward View is especially concerned that Nike won’t be favored by the new administration. In Fiscal 2016, Nike earned 53% of its revenue outside of the U.S.," writes analyst Nathan Yates in a note provided to Seeking Alpha.

"With dozens of contract manufacturing plants, mostly in Asia, Nike is a massive importer. We are concerned about potential tariffs on the company’s goods brought into the U.S. A strong dollar created by Trumponomics is another risk," he adds.

On Wall Street, 21 investment firms covering Nike have a Buy rating issued on the stock, compared to 11 Holds and 2 Sells (CLSA and BAML).