Biogen +2.4%, reversing initial post-earnings decline

Though Q4 results were lackluster, Cowen's Eric Schmidt says the 2017 outlook is way more encouraging as it implies significant cost savings and overcomes the Bioverativ-associated dilution.

The 2017 guidance is conservative, but not as bad as feared, says Barclays Geoff Meacham.

RBC's Michael Yee says light Q4 revenues shouldn't be too surprising, and 2017 guidance is better-than-hoped.

Mizuho's Salim Syed is also a fan of the 2017 outlook thanks to expense management.

Source: Bloomberg

BIIB +2.4%

