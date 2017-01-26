W&T Offshore brings well online at Gulf of Mexico's Mahogany field

W&T Offshore (WTI +2% ) says it has started production at its Ship Shoal 349 A-18 well at the Mahogany field in the Gulf of Mexico.

WTI says the well is ramping up to full rates and has achieved a production rate of 3,275 bbl/day of oil and 5.6M cf/day of natural gas, for a total of 4,200 boe/day, and it expects to increase the rate to more than 5K boe/day.

WTI says the A-18 well has exceeded pre-drill production rate expectations, and initial indications are that the well is located in the same large reservoir as the original 'T' sand discovery well, which has produced a gross 3.8M boe since July 2013.