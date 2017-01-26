Coach earnings and M&A preview

Consumer Edge Research posts an early review on Coach's (COH -0.4% ) Q4 report in a note provided to Seeking Alpha.

"We are in line with Street on EPS ($0.75) and roughly in line on comp (+2.0% vs. +2.2% Street). Key for us, gross profit dollar growth has been positive y/y since 2Q16 and we model further acceleration in 2Q17 (relative to FY16 and 1Q17)," writes analyst David Schick.

Apart from earnings, Schick also weighs in on Coach's M&A potential.

"We continue to believe that luxury brands will increasingly become umbrella portfolios over time. New COH CFO Kevin Willis (experience in both strategic finance and high-end retail) makes an acquisition at COH somewhat more likely."

"A smaller, tuck-in acquisition makes more sense for COH, in our view. Discussion of a LVMH acquisition of COH could also make sense, but we would see this as more likely in a more robust handbags environment (vs. flattish growth presently)."