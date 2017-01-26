Celgene -1.5% after results, outlook, acquisition

Reiterated full-year 2017 EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.25 compares favorably to consensus of $7.15, but revenue expectation of $13B-$13.4B is weaker than the Street at $13.27B.

Full-year Revlimid sales of $8B-$8.3B vs. estimates of $8.1B, with Abraxane, Pomalyst/Imnovid, and Otezla revenues all inline with consensus.

Alongside earnings, the company agrees to purchase autoimmune startup (4 months old and started with $35M) Delinia for an initial payment of $300M and up to another $475M in milestone payments. More here.

Speaking on the earnings call, CEO Mark Alles says he's met with the new president and is confident he will be "pro-innovation" for drug companies.

Previously: Celgene Q4 top line up 16%; non-GAAP earnings up 34%; shares ahead 1% premarket (Jan. 26)

Previously: Celgene beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jan. 26)