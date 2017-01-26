Western Digital price targets raised across the board

Amid muted share response ( -1.7% ) to strong Q2 2017 reporting (earnings call transcript) given already elevated expectations and 8%+ gains over the prior 5 trading days, Western Digital nevertheless remains a heavily favored pick.

Positive/Outperform/Buy – Susquehanna (from $95 to $105, Positive, a top pick), Stifel (from $80 to $105, Outperform), BMO Capital Markets (from $90 to $104, Outperform), Citi (from $85 to $100, Buy), Brean Capital ($100, Buy), Jefferies (from $90 to $96, Buy), Mizuho Securities (from $82 to $92, Buy), Cowen and Company (from $72 to $89, Outperform), BTIG ($85, Buy)

Neutral/Equal weight – Morgan Stanley (from $68 to $81, Equal weight), UBS (from $62 to $81, Neutral), Goldman Sachs (from $68 to $77, Neutral)

