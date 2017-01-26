Disconnect between OPEC cuts and activity, Baker Hughes CEO says

Baker Hughes (BHI -0.9% ) says it is busy drilling in the Middle East even amid OPEC's announced production cuts, in a region that comprises the company's second largest market in terms of revenue, trailing only North America.

"There’s a bit of a disconnect between the OPEC cuts that were announced and what we’re forecasting at least for the next six months in terms of activity," BHI CEO Martin Craighead said in today's earnings conference call, adding that the company sees no pullback that would indicate any production cut.

"We still expect [the cuts] to be relatively steady. A couple pockets of the more midsize to smaller players in the Middle East are actually going to increase," the CEO says.

Meanwhile, Craighead says crude oil prices would need to rise by another 15% to above $65/bbl to prompt producers to spend more on drilling outside North America, while prices in the mid- to upper-$50s/bbl range would suffice for North American producers.