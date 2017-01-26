Capstead Mortgage turns higher despite rough quarter

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) opened with solid losses following last night's earnings disappointment which featured income at far less than the dividend, and a sizable drop in book value. What's more, the shares are more or less inline with Dec. 31 book value - this while most of the rest of the mREIT sector trades at a sizable discount.

Investors have nevertheless been bidding the stock higher ever since the open, with shares at the moment up 0.2% .

Speaking on the earnings call (transcript), management says Capstead's book value performance in Q4 should significantly outpace that of its peers which hold longer duration portfolios.

Management also reminds that the sharply higher rates of Q4 should translate into lower prepayments in February and March, giving a boost to yields and earnings.