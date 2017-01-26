Missouri Supreme Court denies J & J's requests to delay talcum trials

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.7% ) has received some bad news from Missouri. The state's Supreme Court has denied its requests to delay trials over allegations that its talcum powder-based products caused some women to develop ovarian cancer. The ruling gives the green light for the next trial, set to start on February 6 in St. Louis.

Attorneys representing the company and Imerys Talc America, the talc producer, also asked the Court to deny the St. Louis Circuit Court jurisdiction over the matter since most of the plaintiffs are not residents of Missouri but that request was rejected two days ago.

Last year, St. Louis juries awarded plaintiffs $70M, $72M and $55M in three separate cases. They accused the company of suppressing and dismissing research that showed a link between the genital use of talcum powder in products like Johnson's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower and a heightened risk of developing ovarian cancer.

J&J's attorneys have also been busy with a multitude of product liability lawsuits over a transvaginal mesh product, Abbrevo, marketed by its Ethicon unit. Plaintiffs allege that the product erodes over time causing organ damage and pain. The company and fellow mesh makers Boston Scientific and C.R. Bard face over 70K personal injury cases at the federal level and thousands more at the state level