Kingstone lower after pricing common stock offering

Kingstone (NASDAQ:KINS) -2.7% announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 2.95M common shares at a price of $12.00/share.

The Company is offering 2.5M shares for gross proceeds of $30M and $28M excluding other expenses.

The selling shareholders are offering an additional 450,000 shares of common stock.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 192,500 of additional shares of common stock from the company and 250,000 common shares from selling shareholders.

The company plans to use net proceeds to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company to support its ratings upgrade plan and additional growth, and for general corporate purposes.

Book running manager : Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P.