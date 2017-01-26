Tesla fires shots at supplier and former exec

Tesla Motors (TSLA -0.6% ) is the company that canceled an order with Germany-based SHW Automotive due to quality control, sources tell Electrek.

There is no indication that the development will impact the timetable to launch production on the Model 3 later this year.

In a separate breaking story, The Wall Street Journal reports that Tesla has sued former Autopilot head Sterling Anderson for violating his employment contract with improper recruiting and taking "hundreds of gigabits" of proprietary information.

