United Technologies cut to Hold from Buy at Argus on valuation

United Technologies (UTX -0.7% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus a day after the company reported in-line Q4 earnings and flat revenue across its business segments.

Argus says UTX maintains a leading position in a number of key global industries, and should continue to benefit over the long term from population growth and the expansion of the middle class in developing markets, but the new CEO has dialed back expectations.

Given prospects for lower earnings in 2017 and valuation multiples that are now close to industry averages, the firm thinks investors have better opportunities elsewhere in the Industrial sector.