Carbo Ceramics +30% after strong Q4 results

Carbo Ceramics (CRR +29.2% ) soars nearly 30% higher after reporting a narrower than expected Q4 loss and a 44% Q/Q increase in revenue, including a 41% jump in ceramic proppant sales.

CRR says it can reach a positive EBITDA exit rate by year-end, citing technology sales growth, broader sources of revenue, an improving commodity price environment and a corresponding increase in industry activity; the company also says it is continuing to explore asset monetization opportunities to further strengthen the balance sheet.

CRR also announces a four-year master purchase agreement for goods and services with Halliburton; financial terms are not disclosed.