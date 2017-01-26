Starbucks spins out 3% global comp in FQ1

Starbucks is lower after largely meeting expectations with its FQ1 report and FY17 guidance.

Global comparable store sales rose 3% during the quarter vs. +3.7% expected by analysts.

Comp growth by region: Americas and U.S. +3%; EMEA -1%; China/Asia Pacific +5% (+6% in China vs. +5% expected).

U.S. comparable store sales increased 3%.

U.S. breakdown: Average ticket +5%. Transactions -2%. Mobile Order & Pay accounted for 7% of transactions.

The company's consolidated operating margin increased 10 bps to 19.8%.

FY17 guidance: Starbucks expects mid single-digit global comparable sales growth. EPS of $2.12 to $2.14 is expected vs. $2.14 consensus.

