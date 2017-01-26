U.S. judge approves Braskem $633M fine in corruption case

A U.S. judge sentences Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to pay a $633M criminal fine, in connection with a corruption case that led to the largest foreign bribery settlement in U.S. history.

Braskem had agreed to the penalty when it pleaded guilty last month to a conspiracy charge over a scheme that also involved Brazil's Odebrecht, Latin America's largest construction company, and state-controlled oil company Petrobras; the two companies own BAK.

BAK's misconduct led to ~$465M of improper benefits for the company, including new contracts, favorable legislation, and lower taxes, U.S. investigators say.