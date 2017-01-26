PayPal -2.4% after earnings with uninspiring Q1 guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are 2.4% lower postmarket after Q4 earnings where it met expectations but guided to the low side of analyst expectations.

Revenues grew 16% and 19% in constant currency, and non-GAAP EPS rose 17%.

Operating margin was 15% on a GAAP basis and 21% on a non-GAAP basis. Operating cash flow came to $923M, with free cash flow at $771M.

The company's guiding for Q1 2017 revenues to grow 14-16% (16-18% in constant currency) to $2.9B-$2.95B (vs. consensus for $2.94B), GAAP EPS of $0.31-$0.33 (vs. $0.33 consensus) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.40-$0.42 (vs. $0.42 consensus).

For the full year, it sees revenue growth of 15-17% to $12.45B-$12.65B (vs. consensus for $12.62B), GAAP EPS of $1.26-$1.31 (light of expectations for $1.37) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.69-$1.74 (vs. consensus for $1.73).

Payment transactions rose 23% to 1.8B, and total payment volume rose 22% to $99B.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press Release