New Macau resorts lifts Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is up 2.73% in AH trading after the company's new Macau property helped to lift results in Q4.

Wynn Palace generated $418M of revenue during the quarter to help offset lower levels from other properties.

Revenue from Wynn Macau was down 10% Y/Y $498.4M. Adjusted property EBITDA from Wynn Macau was down 7% to $148.9M.

Revenue from our Las Vegas Operations fell 2% to $383.3M. Adjusted property EBITDA was down 10% to $114.6M.

Previously: Wynn Resorts misses by $0.36, beats on revenue (Jan. 26)