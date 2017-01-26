Juniper Networks -7.5% as profit outlook disappoints

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has tumbled in after-hours trade, -7.5% , following Q4 earnings that beat expectations but featured downside profit guidance for Q1.

Revenue breakout: Product, $985.6M (up 1.2%); Service, $400M (up 15.7%). By product/service: Routing, $654M (up 1%); Switching, $250.8M (up 19.3%); Security, $80.8M (down 30.4%).

Cash, equivalents and investments came to $3.66B at year-end. Days sales outstanding (the receivable) was 68 days, up from the prior 53 days (in Q3 2016 and Q4 2015).

The company's guiding to Q1 revenue of about $1.17B-$1.23B (vs. consensus for $1.195B), gross margin (non-GAAP) of 62-63%, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.38-$0.44 (light of consensus for $0.46). Operating expenses are seen at $510M-$520M and operating margin of about 19.5% at the midpoint of revenue guidance.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

