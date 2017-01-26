Stocks finish flat, digesting this week's gains

Stocks ended the day pretty much where they started, with the Dow inching higher to a new record and the S&P and Nasdaq ticking fractionally lower.

Shares of financial (+0.3%) and industrial companies (+0.3%) rose, but the health care sector (-0.7%) lagged, as Bristol-Myers Squibb missed earnings estimates and issued downbeat guidance.

Relative weakness in techs (-0.2%) followed Qualcomm's (-5%) downbeat quarterly report that signaled a possible slowdown in demand for semiconductors.

U.S. Treasury yields turned lower after Mexico's president cancelled a scheduled meeting with Pres. Trump; the benchmark 10-year yield finished a basis point lower at 2.50%.

U.S. crude oil erased all of yesterday's post-EIA losses and closed pit trading +1.9% at $53.75/bbl, while gold futures settled near a two-week low on continued dollar index strength.