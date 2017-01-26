E-Trade boosts profits 42% in Q4

E-Trade Financial (ETFC +1.1% ) beat expectations with Q4 earnings where net income jumped 42% and revenues benefited from solid rises in commissions and fees.

Shares are up 0.3% after hours.

The company left 2016 as a "leaner, more agile organization, poised to reclaim our position as the best home for active traders and investors alike, with the number one options platform in the industry," says CEO Karl Roessner.

Revenue breakout: Net interest income, $288M (up 6.7%); Commissions, $122M (up 23%); Fees and service charges, $80M (up 56.9%); Gains on securities and other, $8M (down 11%); Other, $11M (up 10%).

Daily Average Revenue Trades -- DARTs -- came to 188,000. For the full year, they were 164,000. Q4 Net new brokerage accounts were 24,000 (annualized growth of 2.8%); net new brokerage assets were $3.2B (annualized growth of 4.7%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

