EP Energy +12% after unveiling Permian drilling joint venture

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) +12.3% AH after announcing a drilling joint venture in the Permian Basin with a company affiliated with Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to fund future oil and natural gas development in its Wolfcamp program.

EPE says the investor will participate in the development of up to 150 wells, funding $450M for 60% of the drilling, completion and equipping costs over the life of the program in exchange for a 50% working interest in the joint venture wells; EPE will retain operational control of the assets.

The first wells under the JV began production this month.