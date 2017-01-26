Synaptics up 4.5% on strong quarterly gains

Synaptics (SYNA -2.9% ) is getting a boost after hours, up 4.5% , after beating on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q2 results.

Revenues dipped 2% but was up 19% sequentially and easily beat consensus.

Revenue mix was 86% mobile, 14% PC products (the company says its fingerprint products have been classified along with the type of device). By type: Mobile, $397.5M (-3%); PC Products, $63.8M (up 2%). Mobile revenues were up 20% sequentially while PC Products rose 16% sequentially.

Cash at year-end was $347M; the company generated $52M from operations in Q2.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release