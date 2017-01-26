Flex -1.9% as third-quarter revenues decline and miss

Flex (FLEX +1.1% ) has given up the day's gains and more after hours, -1.9% , after fiscal Q3 results where revenue fell short after declining nearly 10%.

Revenues came in at $6.11B, toward the low end of the company's guidance for $6B-$6.4B; meanwhile, profits beat expectations as adjusted net income came in at $183M.

Net cash from operations was $469M; free cash flow was $363M.

"Our cash flow generation was exceptionally strong this quarter as we generated almost half a billion dollars in cash flow from operations," said CEO Chris Collier. "This quarter we repurchased over 5M shares and we remain committed to return over 50% of our fiscal year free cash flow to shareholders."

It's guiding to fiscal Q4 revenue of $5.5B-$5.9B (vs. consensus for $5.72B), GAAP EPS of $0.17-$0.21 (vs. consensus for $0.21) and adjusted EPS of $0.27-$0.31 (vs. $0.29 consensus). GAAP EPS forecasts include estimated restructuring charges of about $0.03/share, stock-based compensation expense of $0.04/share, and intangible amortization of about $0.03/share.

