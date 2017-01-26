Raytheon drops out of Air Force jet competition, Northrop not sure

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) says it is dropping out of a competition worth as much as $16B to build the U.S. Air Force T-X training jet after failing to reach an agreement with its Italian partner.

Meanwhile, Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), which had designed a new plane for the contest, now is hesitating, says it has not yet determined whether its offering would be profitable.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) are expected to remain in the running for a contract to build 350 planes to train pilots.