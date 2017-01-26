PG&E sentenced for safety crimes following fatal 2010 explosion

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is ordered by a San Francisco federal judge to buy television and newspaper ads announcing that the company was found guilty of violating safety standards following the 2010 natural gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people in San Bruno, Calif.

The judge also directs “high-level personnel” at the utility to perform 2,000 hours of community service and sentences the company to a maximum-allowed $3M fine, saying its crimes were “very serious and pose great risk to the public safety.”

"It’s ironic in that the people who will be doing the work may not be the people who created the problems, because they’re the replacements," a former federal prosecutor tells Bloomberg. "But at least it’s an attempt to underline the need for higher levels of corporate responsibility."