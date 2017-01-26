Vaalco Energy +13% as 2016, Q4 production beats guidance

Vaalco Energy (EGY +13% ) rallies after reporting "strong" Q4 and FY 2016 production activity that exceeded previous forecasts.

EGY says Q4 production averaged 3,650 boe/day, topping its prior outlook of 3.3K-3.6K boe, helped by last month's acquisition of an additional 3.23% participating interest in the Etame Marin Permit from Sojitz Etame Ltd.

For the full year, production rose to 4.2K boe/day, at the high end of company guidance for 3.9K-4.300 boe/day.

EGY also says 2017 YTD volumes are running well ahead of prior-year levels following the completion of a workover at the Avouma platform offshore Gabon, with production averaging ~4.6K boe/day so far this month.