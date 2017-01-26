KLA-Tencor +2.7% after solid beats in Q2 results

KLA-Tencor (KLAC -1.7% ) is up 2.7% in postmarket trade after posting fiscal Q2 earnings

Revenues jumped by nearly a quarter and new orders topped $1B for the first time, the company notes. GAAP net income rose nearly 57% Y/Y and was up more than 33% sequentially; on a non-GAAP basis, net income rose 47% Y/Y.

"These outstanding results are against the backdrop of a healthy overall demand environment for wafer fab equipment in the marketplace today, and position KLA-Tencor with good momentum heading into calendar 2017," says CEO Rick Wallace.

Revenue breakout: Product, $683.7M (up 29.5%); Service, $193.2M (up 5.9%).

Press Release