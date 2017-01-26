Magellan's Iowa diesel fuel spill is largest in U.S. since 2010

Workers reportedly are nearing the completion of cleaning up ~140K gallons of diesel fuel that spilled from a broken pipeline onto an Iowa farm.

Pipeline owner Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) says it does not yet know when pipeline operations will resume but does not expect the incident to disrupt supply of gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products in the region.

The incident is the sixth largest refined petroleum spill of this decade and the largest diesel spill since January 2010, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

MMP, which owns nearly 11K miles of hazardous liquid pipelines, has experienced 218 accidents and 40 enforcement cases against it for pipeline safety violations, according to an Associated Press count.