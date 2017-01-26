Presbia sets record date for rights offering

Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) sets February 1 at 5:00 pm ET as the record date for eligible shareholders to receive, at no charge, 0.335297256 subscription rights per common share owned on February 6.

Under the rights offering, the company plans to offer up to 4.5M common shares at $3.00. Eligible shareholders can exercise their non-transferable and non-tradable rights from February 7 until February 23 at 5:00 pm ET, unless extended.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Today's close was $3.35.