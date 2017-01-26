Maxim +4.2% after Q2 results beat Street

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM -0.6% ) has turned 4.2% higher in late trading after the company posted a return to revenue growth with its fiscal Q2 results.

Revenues rose 8% Y/Y and fell 2% sequentially, to $551M.

"Automotive, Core Industrial and diversification in Consumer all contributed gains from the same quarter last year," said CEO Tunc Doluca. "In the March quarter, we expect to build upon our growth momentum in our Automotive and Industrial businesses."

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments came to $2.09B (down $181M Q/Q). Its 90-day backlog at quarter's end was $388M.

It's guiding for March quarter revenues of $555M-$595M (vs. consensus for $568.4M); gross margin of 61-63% in GAAP terms; and EPS of $0.43-$0.49 in GAAP terms (vs. $0.46 consensus) and $0.49-$0.55 excluding special items (vs. consensus for $0.49).

