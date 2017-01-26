Keystone XL pipeline could help make Canada energy great again

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) has re-submitted its permit application to the U.S. State Department for approval of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline following Pres. Trump's executive order as part of his "America First" energy plan, but analysts say the project's biggest winners may be Canadian.

Analysts say the 800K bbl/day pipeline would provide cheaper shipping and a new outlet for Canada’s vast but landlocked oil sands reserves, giving them increased access to the stronger U.S. market., and Canadian producers could command ~$2 more per barrel.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), among others, say Keystone XL would provide a more efficient means to supply U.S. customers.

To be sure, U.S. refineries that process with heavy oil such as that from Canada also would benefit; Reuters reports that Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) completed work last year on its 335K bbl/day Port Arthur, Tex., refinery to process greater amounts of heavy crude, anticipating an inflow of Canadian oil.

If Keystone XL is approved, the project likely would take 2-3 years to come online.