Hosted revenues keep growing as ShoreTel beats Q2 consensus

ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) kept moving its sales mix toward hosted revenues in fiscal Q2 results that beat on top and bottom lines.

Revenues dipped 2.7% and the company swung to a net loss in GAAP terms. Adjusted net income fell to $2M from $6.7M (but up from last quarter's $0.6M).

Hosted revenues rose 3% sequentially; product revenues were up 1% from the prior quarter, as were support and services sales.

Revenue mix: Product, $32.3M (down 21.4%); Hosted and related services, $36.69M (up 20.4%); Support and services, $19.1M (up 0.9%).

Annual recurring revenue run rate: $216M vs. a year-ago $189M. Cloud monthly ARPU slipped to $48 from $52; cloud revenue churn rate (annualized) fell to 4.6% from 6.4%.

