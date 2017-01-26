WGL stock price lags AltaGas $88.25 offer amid regulatory uncertainty

WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) gained 2.6% in today's trade following news of AltaGas' (OTCPK:ATGFF) $4.6B takeover bid for the D.C.-based utility, but the $80.82 end-of-day price came in well below the $88.25/share offer price, as analysts cited past holdups in utility deals getting approved by local regulators.

Regulatory obstacles in Washington can prove difficult to surmount: Just ask Exelon, whose $6.8B purchase of Pepco was rejected twice before finally being cleared by D.C. regulators last year.

“There is probably additional uncertainty due to the Pepco-Exelon transaction which had a lot of turmoil and controversy surrounding it and is in the same regulatory jurisdiction," says Edward Jones utilities analyst Andrew Smith.

But there are few domestic options for Canadian utilities looking for growth, and AltaGas CEO David Harris describes his company’s compatibility with WGL as “exceptional.”