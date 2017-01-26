Analysts split on Boeing after rally carries shares to all-time highs

Boeing (NYSE:BA) added another 1% in today's trade, extending its three-day gain to 7% and hitting a new all-time high of $170 on the heels of its better than expected Q4 earnings (I, II, III), but analysts are split on the company's prospects.

Barclays’ Carter Copeland reiterates his Overweight rating and $175 price target, but believes Q4 was not quite as good as it needed to be, saying "it’s difficult to see how shares can sustain a higher trading multiple and build credibility around longer-term margin expansion. This has to improve for the rally to continue."

Canaccord’s Ken Herbert reiterates a Hold rating, saying "it is clear that the stock is now benefiting from better execution and lower expectations heading into 2017, but we see little room for error in the long-term assumptions" for margin expansion and free cash flow.

RBC's Matthew McConnell reiterates an Underperform rating with a $138 price target, maintaining his view that Boeing is set up to face unexpected margin pressures, as it has in prior periods of declining production maturity.