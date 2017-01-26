Reuters: Lions Gate discusses sale of stake in Epix

Lions Gate (LGF.A +0.6% ) has begun talks to sell out of its stake in cable channel Epix, handing off to other shareholders MGM Holdings and Paramount (VIA +2.3% , VIAB +2.1% ), Reuters reports.

The deal could value Epix at $1B-$2B and leave MGM and Viacom as 50-50 partners; Viacom and Paramount own about half already, while the rest is split between Lions Gate (less than 32%) and MGM (about 19%).

That move's not entirely unexpected after the studio wrapped its acquisition of Starz Entertainment.

At an earlier investor event, Lions Gate chief Jon Feltheimer said Epix was "a valuable asset" that was "throwing off cash" but that strategic options were on the table.