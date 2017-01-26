Freeport McMoRan paid Congo miner $33M to settle Tenke dispute

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -4% ) says it paid $33M to settle claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum.

FCX says The settlement, revealed in its Q4 earnings report, ends actions in the matter including a complaint before the International Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, FCX's Indonesian unit, facing $469M in water taxes and penalties in Papua province dating back to 2011, says it will challenge a ruling by a local tax court that rejected its lawsuit on the matter.