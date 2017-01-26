Peabody gets court approval to pursue reorganization, exit Chapter 11

Peabody Energy (OTCPK:BTUUQ) says it received U.S. bankruptcy court approval today for its disclosure statement, as well as plan support, private placement and backstop commitment agreements.

The court approval will allow BTU to begin soliciting votes for its plan of reorganization ahead of a March 3 voting deadline and a March 16 hearing to consider confirmation of the plan.

BTU expects the planned new equity investments - the fully backstopped $750M rights offering and $750M private placement of mandatorily convertible preferred stock - and committed exit debt financing will provide the funding for an exit from Chapter 11.

BTU resolved objections from certain noteholders, the United Mine Workers union and the U.S. Trustee bankruptcy watchdog before today's hearing.