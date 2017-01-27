Japan's deflation dilemma, yen extends slump

The Bank of Japan is still ways away from its 2% inflation target. December's core consumer price index - which excludes fresh food - fell 0.2% on year, marking the 10th consecutive month of decline.

The also yen came under downside pressure today, as the BOJ increased its buying in 5- to 10-year bonds, sending a message that a tapering of its asset-purchase program isn't on the table.

