Theresa May last night offered to help President Trump to prevent the West from being "eclipsed" by China as she urged him not to shirk his "obligation" to lead the world.

The U.K. Prime Minister also hopes he can be an economic ally. After Brexit and Britain's divorce from Europe, she needs a trade deal with the U.S.

The pair will meet face-to-face today, marking the first foreign leader to step into Trump's Oval Office.

